Giving home to homeless people is sign of welfare state: Faisal Edhi

ISLAMABAD, February 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2020 ) :Chairman Edhi Foundation Faisal Edhi Saturday said the giving home to homeless people was a sign of welfare state.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the concept of shelter homes was not new and all the welfare countries have shelter homes at district levels.

He said the government was performing well in this sector and it was good development to provide shelters to homeless people specially children and women.

Chairman Edhi said the situation in the country was crucial as the population was continuously increasing but the resources were limited.

He lauded that Prime Minister Imran Khan was making serious and sincere efforts to facilitate the poor segment of society.