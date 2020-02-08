UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Giving Home To Homeless People Is Sign Of Welfare State: Faisal Edhi

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 15 hours ago Sat 08th February 2020 | 11:10 AM

Giving home to homeless people is sign of welfare state: Faisal Edhi

ISLAMABAD, February 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2020 ) :Chairman Edhi Foundation Faisal Edhi Saturday said the giving home to homeless people was a sign of welfare state.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the concept of shelter homes was not new and all the welfare countries have shelter homes at district levels.

He said the government was performing well in this sector and it was good development to provide shelters to homeless people specially children and women.

Chairman Edhi said the situation in the country was crucial as the population was continuously increasing but the resources were limited.

He lauded that Prime Minister Imran Khan was making serious and sincere efforts to facilitate the poor segment of society.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Prime Minister Poor Women All Government

Recent Stories

Great success for Hero Dubai with more than 400 ri ..

2 hours ago

Sharjah Ruler attends Exeter Gulf Alumni Dinner

3 hours ago

ADEK concludes Abu Dhabi Science Festival

3 hours ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed, Hazza bin Zayed watch Preside ..

5 hours ago

UAE leadership pays proper support for cultural, i ..

5 hours ago

Huge turnout of motor enthusiasts, families at fir ..

5 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.