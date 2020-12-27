Giving no NRO to corrupt politicians, a right decision by PM: Dr Firdous

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2020 ) :-:Special Assistant to Punjab Chief Minister on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said on Sunday the time has proved that the decision of not giving any sort of NRO to the plunderers, thieves and corrupt politicians was a right decision by Prime Minister Imran Khan.

She expressed these remarks while talking to the newsmen at 'Old Age Home'.

Dr Firdous said that the positive impact of this decision of not giving any NRO was showing good signs toward political stability and was turning helpful in purging Pakistan from the corruption and corrupt elements.

She said that the people of Sindh will bury the negative politics of confrontation by the Opposition, as the politically matured people of Punjab had already rejected the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) agenda.

She said that PPP's political theater at Garhi Khuda Bakhash was being staged as the PDM had nothing to do except giving protection to each others' corruption.

She said that the corrupt politicians were gathered under one umbrella to save their corruption, adding that they were busy in doing politics of their personal gains.

SACM Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said that the fake Rajkumari (Maryam Nawaz) will excuse and render political apology while visiting the grave of Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto.

Rajkumari was targeting Prime Minister Imran Khan politically for sake of nothing but just to increase her political worth and in a bid to seek NRO. Maryam Nawaz was using derogatory words against the Prime Minister, she added.

Dr Firdous said that the PTI government was successfully foiling every anti-democracy and anti-people conspiracy being hatched by the corrupt politicians.

The government was committed to end corruption from the country besides recovering every plundered penny from the corrupts, she said.

SACM said that government was fulfilling it's all political promises and commitments made with the public, adding that the Pakistan was successfully moving ahead under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Later, Special Assistant to Punjab Chief Minister on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan, distributed clothes and woollies among the poor and deserving people during her visit to Old Age Home Sialkot.

She pledged to provide all the services to the orphan, old, poor and deserving people there.