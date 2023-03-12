ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2023 ) :Inter-Provincial Coordination Minister Ehsan Ur Rehman Mazari on Sunday said the first priority of the present government was to overcome the economic crisis and control inflation as it was trying hard to provide relief to the poor.

Talking to a private news channel, he said that Imran Khan was the one who brought the economic woes to this nation, adding that the coalition parties were saving the country at the cost of politics.

When asked about Imran Khan's popularity, he responded that while the PTI had predicted that one million people would attend the Islamabad rally, just a few thousand actually showed up.

To a query, he stated that in the absence of a Federal sports minister, all sports-related matters fall under the domain of the inter-provincial coordination minister.

Referring to the Indian baseball team's recent visit to Pakistan, he said, "If the Indian baseball team can visit Pakistan, why not the cricket team?""Sports should never be looked at through a political lens," he said. He mentioned how foreign players are participating in Pakistan Super League which reaffirms that security is not an issue here.