Open Menu

Giving Teachers Rightful Place In Society Must For Promoting Education: National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq

Sumaira FH Published October 04, 2024 | 07:02 PM

Giving teachers rightful place in society must for promoting education: National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq

National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq Friday called for appreciating the profound impact that teachers have on individuals and the nation as a whole

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2024) National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq Friday called for appreciating the profound impact that teachers have on individuals and the nation as a whole.

"The teachers not only impart knowledge but also teach and nurture students to become responsible citizens and productive members of the workforce," the Speaker said in his message on the World Teachers' Day, being celebrated annually on October 5 across the globe.

“The teachers impart wisdom and instill ethics in their students often amidst challenging circumstances,” he added.

Ayaz Sadiq emphasized the religious and cultural teachings that underscored the respect and reverence owed to the teachers.

"Teaching is not merely a profession but a noble cause.”

He said that a great ambition and devotion was required to guide the youth in discerning right from wrong and in turn enabling them to make decisions that affect not only their lives but also the fabric of nation and the world.

Ayaz Sadiq, while urging the nation to honour the educators in Pakistan, stated, "Giving teachers the rightful place in society is essential for promoting education in the country."

The Speaker also highlighted the unwavering commitment of Parliament of Pakistan for uplifting and upholding the due respect deserved by teachers.

"The Parliament is fully committed to ensure that the teachers across Pakistan are being duly compensated and given their rightful place in the society."

NA Deputy Speaker Syed Ghulam Mustafa Shah, in his message, paid rich tribute to the teachers, saying as islam had declared teachers as spiritual parents, therefore, "it is incumbent upon us to honour them".

He said that the teachers played a vital role in shaping a civilized society. "We owe our success to our teachers, who had strived for our betterment."

Related Topics

Pakistan National Assembly World Education Parliament Sardar Ayaz Sadiq Guide October From

Recent Stories

National fastest competition on Oct 8

National fastest competition on Oct 8

3 minutes ago
 US DCM explores Lahore’s rich, diverse culture o ..

US DCM explores Lahore’s rich, diverse culture on inaugural visit

3 minutes ago
 Gilani acknowledges invaluable contributions of te ..

Gilani acknowledges invaluable contributions of teachers to society

3 minutes ago
 Mauritius to hold legislative election on November ..

Mauritius to hold legislative election on November 10

3 minutes ago
 Afghan women can seek refugee status based on nati ..

Afghan women can seek refugee status based on nationality, gender: EU top court

3 minutes ago
 FDI rises by 55%, remittances up by 44%: Dr. Musad ..

FDI rises by 55%, remittances up by 44%: Dr. Musadik

8 minutes ago
Revenge for Medvedev, Tsitsipas at Shanghai Master ..

Revenge for Medvedev, Tsitsipas at Shanghai Masters

8 minutes ago
 Farmers advised to start turnip cultivation

Farmers advised to start turnip cultivation

6 minutes ago
 Governor KP, British High Commissioner for strengt ..

Governor KP, British High Commissioner for strengthening bilateral relations

6 minutes ago
 KP CS directs authorities for full facilitation of ..

KP CS directs authorities for full facilitation of gemstone businesses

6 minutes ago
 Muchova stuns Sabalenka to set up Beijing semi-fin ..

Muchova stuns Sabalenka to set up Beijing semi-final with home hero Zheng

6 minutes ago
 10 killed, 1417 injured in 1371 RTCs in Punjab

10 killed, 1417 injured in 1371 RTCs in Punjab

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan