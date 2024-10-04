Giving teachers rightful place in society must for promoting education: National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq

- Home
Sumaira FH Published October 04, 2024 | 07:02 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2024) National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq Friday called for appreciating the profound impact that teachers have on individuals and the nation as a whole.
"The teachers not only impart knowledge but also teach and nurture students to become responsible citizens and productive members of the workforce," the Speaker said in his message on the World Teachers' Day, being celebrated annually on October 5 across the globe.
“The teachers impart wisdom and instill ethics in their students often amidst challenging circumstances,” he added.
Ayaz Sadiq emphasized the religious and cultural teachings that underscored the respect and reverence owed to the teachers.
"Teaching is not merely a profession but a noble cause.”
He said that a great ambition and devotion was required to guide the youth in discerning right from wrong and in turn enabling them to make decisions that affect not only their lives but also the fabric of nation and the world.
Ayaz Sadiq, while urging the nation to honour the educators in Pakistan, stated, "Giving teachers the rightful place in society is essential for promoting education in the country."
The Speaker also highlighted the unwavering commitment of Parliament of Pakistan for uplifting and upholding the due respect deserved by teachers.
"The Parliament is fully committed to ensure that the teachers across Pakistan are being duly compensated and given their rightful place in the society."
NA Deputy Speaker Syed Ghulam Mustafa Shah, in his message, paid rich tribute to the teachers, saying as islam had declared teachers as spiritual parents, therefore, "it is incumbent upon us to honour them".
He said that the teachers played a vital role in shaping a civilized society. "We owe our success to our teachers, who had strived for our betterment."
