Giving them NRO will mean nothing but “devastation”, says Imran Khan

The PM says comprise and giving NRO is an easy way but the nations take tough decision just to go ahead

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 16th, 2020) Prime Minister Imran Khan said giving an NRO and comprising with the people was easy but it was nothing “devastation”.

Imran Khan said all the dacoits got united to seek NRO but giving them NRO would mean “devastation”.

“The tough decision always take you ahead,” said the PM while addressing a ceremony after inaugurating N-Ovative Health Technology Facility at NUST Islamabad on Friday (today).

By this facility, Pakistan will be producing cardiac stents, he stated.

However, the PM expressed serious concerns that the state institutions lacked proper coordination

The PM said development of the country was not possible without enhancing exports, and the PTI government has set the direction right to focus on exports instead of imports.

Imran Khan said all the government departments have been directed to facilitate and create an enabling environment for investment. He said Overseas Pakistanis, who are the biggest asset of the country, are being encouraged and facilitated to invest in the country.

The Prime Minister said when PTI came to power, the country was facing forty billion Dollars trade gap.

He said current account deficit ultimately leads to high inflation mainly due to rupee depreciation.

Giving assurance of full support to higher education, the Prime Minister said the government will promote knowledge economy.

He urged the youth to have their visions and work hard to realize their potential.

Appreciating the initiative of manufacturing of cardiac stents in Pakistan, he said the step will significantly reduce expenditures on treatment of heart diseases besides saving foreign exchange.

Earlier addressing the ceremony, Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhary Fawad Hussain said Pakistan is heading from import based economy to manufacturing based economy under the dynamic leadership of the Prime Minister.

He said Pakistan is advancing towards self-reliance under the visionary leadership of Prime Minster Imran Khan. He said the future of Pakistan is attached with education and technology.

The Minister said linkage among defence, academia and industry is of vital importance to achieve the goal of the country's development.

He said N-Ovative Health Technology facility is an important milestone in the field of health.