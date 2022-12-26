UrduPoint.com

Giyan Chand Inaugurates Church At Mehran Town

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 26, 2022 | 08:51 PM

Giyan Chand inaugurates church at Mehran Town

Sindh Minister for Minority Affairs, Giyan Chand Essarani on Monday, inaugurated Gospel Pentecostal Church at Mehran Town Korangi Industrial Area of Karachi.

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2022 ) :Sindh Minister for Minority Affairs, Giyan Chand Essarani on Monday, inaugurated Gospel Pentecostal Church at Mehran Town Korangi Industrial Area of Karachi.

The project was completed under the Minority Affairs department on the proposal of Pakistan People's Party Member Sindh Assembly Anthony Naveed.

The minister while speaking at the occasion said,"PPP believes in serving the people irrespective of religion, caste and race and attaches priority to rights of minorities." "Minorities have played an immense role in the development of the country," he said.

"The Christian community was an integral part of Pakistani society and has played an unparalleled role in the fields of education and health.

" Essarani said that the Minority Affairs Department was working tirelessly to implement the vision of Chairman PPP Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and has started dozens of welfare and development schemes in that regard.

PPP has set an example of ensuring representation to minorities and backward classes in parliament and local bodies to bring them into the national mainstream, he said and recalled that an activist like Anwar Lal Deen was elected as a senator to represent his community as well as his party in the upper house of parliament.

On this occasion, Mehran Town's Christian community thanked Sindh Government for completing the church scheme while a special prayer was offered for the country's integrity, prosperity and development.

Related Topics

Karachi Assembly Sindh Pakistan Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Education Minority Parliament Korangi Prayer Church Christian Government Race Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited

Recent Stories

Governor Punjab defends decision of de-notifying c ..

Governor Punjab defends decision of de-notifying chief minister

7 minutes ago
 UK Aircraft Carrier HMS Prince of Wales Repaired M ..

UK Aircraft Carrier HMS Prince of Wales Repaired More Often Than Operated - Repo ..

7 minutes ago
 Seminar for Empowering Athletes begins

Seminar for Empowering Athletes begins

7 minutes ago
 Administrator for immediate campaign against encro ..

Administrator for immediate campaign against encroachments

7 minutes ago
 District admin starts implementation of SOPs in do ..

District admin starts implementation of SOPs in dolly lifts

18 minutes ago
 School sealed for violation of winter vacation sch ..

School sealed for violation of winter vacation schedule

18 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.