Giyan Chand inaugurates church at Mehran Town

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2022 ) :Sindh Minister for Minority Affairs, Giyan Chand Essarani on Monday, inaugurated Gospel Pentecostal Church at Mehran Town Korangi Industrial Area of Karachi.

The project was completed under the Minority Affairs department on the proposal of Pakistan People's Party Member Sindh Assembly Anthony Naveed.

The minister while speaking at the occasion said,"PPP believes in serving the people irrespective of religion, caste and race and attaches priority to rights of minorities." "Minorities have played an immense role in the development of the country," he said.

"The Christian community was an integral part of Pakistani society and has played an unparalleled role in the fields of education and health.

" Essarani said that the Minority Affairs Department was working tirelessly to implement the vision of Chairman PPP Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and has started dozens of welfare and development schemes in that regard.

PPP has set an example of ensuring representation to minorities and backward classes in parliament and local bodies to bring them into the national mainstream, he said and recalled that an activist like Anwar Lal Deen was elected as a senator to represent his community as well as his party in the upper house of parliament.

On this occasion, Mehran Town's Christian community thanked Sindh Government for completing the church scheme while a special prayer was offered for the country's integrity, prosperity and development.