GIZ Delegation Visits PDMA Office
Umer Jamshaid Published March 07, 2024 | 05:30 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2024) A delegation of Deutsche Geselschaft Für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ) visited the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) office, here on Thursday.
The delegation visited the PDMA control room while DG Imran Qureshi informed the visitors about the working and relief activities of the PDMA.
DG PDMA Imran Qureshi said that all resources were being used to restore natural disasters affected areas. The PDMA was alert to tackle all challenges including floods, dengue, famine smog and heat-wave related diseases.
DG Imran Qureshi said that during floods last year, timely relief was given to the victims in Punjab.
The delegation lauded the PDMA relief efforts and said no country could cope with natural disasters alone, PDMA’s coordination with other organisations was the best model. The delegation assured the PDMA to provide all possible support.
