GIZ donates 100 wheelchairs, 100 walkers to KP Health Dept

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2023 ) :German donor agency (GIZ) donated 100 wheelchairs and 100 walkers to the Health Department of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

In this connection, a function was held here in the Conference Room of the Health Department here on Thursday.

Besides, Advisor to KP Caretaker CM on Health, Dr Abid Jameel, Secretary Health Mahmood Aslam and Director General (DG) Health, Dr Shaukat Ali, the representatives of GIZ SAARC Project were also present on the occasion.

During the function, DG Health Shaukat Ali himself received the wheelchairs and walkers in the presence of the Advisor on Health.

Speaking on the occasion, the Advisor to KP Caretaker CM on Health, Dr Abid Jameel said that the items donated by the GIZ will be dispatched to the hospitals of far-flung areas on need basis.