GIZ, KP Minister, discuss cooperation in technical education

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2023 ) :A delegation of the German Development Agency (GIZ) headed by its Coordinator for Sustainable Economic Development, Training and Employment in Pakistan Robina Kochius called on KP Caretaker Minister for Industries, Commerce and Technical Education, Mohammad Adnan Jalil here in the office at Civil Secretariat on Tuesday, During the meeting, they discussed issues of mutual cooperation and interest, especially in relation to the improvement of the training imparted in the technical training institutes established in the province under the Technical & Vocational Education Training (TVET) Support Programme and to build the capacity of these institutes.

Director General (DG) Industries Barkatullah, Chief Economist of the Industries Department, officials of the Technical Education and Vocational Training Authority, and other concerned authorities were also present on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, the provincial minister appreciated the cooperation and efforts of the German organization in the preparation of technical skills and other sectors and expressed the hope that the German government would further expand this support.

He said that this cooperation based on mutual partnership under the TVET Support Programme for the training of the teachers of technical education requires further enhancement in the future.

He said that he wants to obtain better results through the provision of technical educational institutions and in this context and to put these institutions on the path of providing quality education, saying in this connection the establishment of an independent research and development center has been planned in the Industries Department.

According to his vision, technical training institutions will provide high-quality training to ensure the availability of skilled manpower as per the demand of the modern era. He said that the proposed research center will perform the responsibility of generating opportunities for investment in the province.

Similarly, he said that the Department of Industry will carry out the responsibilities of registration of industries and all other matters, while the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Economic Zones Development and Management Company will make efforts for marketing the promotion of industrialization in the province.

The caretaker minister said that the support provided by the German institution in the establishment of the proposed research center would be appreciated and added that they are modernizing the technical education sector to enable our skilled youth in getting the best employment opportunities in the international market.

In this regard, he sought support from the German institution to provide support in finding jobs for the province's skilled workers in the concerned trade in foreign countries while requesting further support in modernizing many advanced-level courses.

The provincial minister said that he wants to put the Department of Industry and technical education in the right direction. He said that he believes in the strengthening of the institutions of technical education.