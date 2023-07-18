Open Menu

GIZ, KPK Minister Discuss German Cooperation In Technical Education

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 18, 2023 | 08:39 PM

Program Component Manager of GIZ Tahir Khan on Tuesday called on Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Caretaker Minister for Industries, Commerce and Technical Education Muhammad Adnan Jalil and discussed matters related to German cooperation extended in the Technical Education sector under the TEVT Support program

The German Organization for International Cooperation (GIZ) has provided their full support in the preparation of an advanced curriculum for technical and vocational training in the province and has established a centre of excellence in Advance Technical Training College Hayatabad Peshawar, for the teachers' training and capacity building.

The German organization representative assured the provision of the same technical support in the Industries sector in terms of the establishment of an Apprenticeship Implementation Centre, which would provide services to the public through one window operation and hoped that by their organization technical support, the same centre will be established hopefully in upcoming four months.

On this occasion, the minister said that the centre will provide necessary services to the relevant public in one place and in this regard, we are welcoming the technical support of the German organization.

He added that the organization is already providing support in technical education while such cooperation in the Industries and Commerce sector will be highly appreciated.

