GIZ-TVET SSP, KP-TEVTA join hands to equip workers with new techniques

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2022 ) :The Technical Vocational education and Training (TVET) Sector Support Programme, funded by the European Union, Governments of Norway and Germany through the Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ) GmbH has organized training for informal workers in the construction sector to equip them with new techniques needed to avert or pacify the brunt of disasters.

"Their prior learning and skill will also be recognized by a system called "Cognization of Prior Learning-RPL", said a press release issued here on Sunday.

Under this special initiative, the TVET SSP along with implementing partner KP-TEVTA provided training to 280 informally trained workers for the construction industries. The training took place in the three flood affected districts Swat, Charsadda and Nowshera.

Commissioner Malakand Shoukat Ali Yousazia handed over the certificates to successful participants.

While addressing the gathering, he lauded and admired the role of GIZ-TVET SSP and KP-TEVTA for taking this initiative in the region at this very needful time.

He further maintained that these skilled workers would contribute in building back better. He apprised that the recent floods had considerably affected the infrastructure of the district, to which the district administration had responded efficiently.

The commissioner also stressed the need for imparting training to more workers in the construction sector to improve their knowledge, skill and attitude for improving the quality of houses and infrastructure in the region.

The event was participated by district administration, senior government officials, private sector, development partners, local community, youth and others.