GKMC Achieves Hundred Percent Results In MBBS Examination
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 10, 2024 | 09:22 PM
Gajju Khan Medical College Swabi has achieved hundred success results for third time in Khyber Medical University (KMU) final year annual examinations
SWABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2024) Gajju Khan Medical College Swabi has achieved hundred success results for third time in Khyber Medical University (KMU) final year annual examinations.
According to spokesperson for the college, all the 46 students of GKMC that appeared in MBBS final year annual examinations had been declared successful and ten students were in top ten position holders
Sadaf Naz of the college took 8th position with 1042 marks, while Huma Gul took the 10th position with 1038 marks.
Dean GKMC, Prof. Dr. Shams-Ur-Rehman congratulated all the students and their parents and said that it was possible due to tireless efforts of college management and faculty members.
Expressing good wishes to all the students, he said that it was a great honor for our college to get hundred percent results in annual examinations of KMU for the third consecutive time.
