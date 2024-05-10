Open Menu

GKMC Achieves Hundred Percent Results In MBBS Examination

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 10, 2024 | 09:22 PM

GKMC achieves hundred percent results in MBBS examination

Gajju Khan Medical College Swabi has achieved hundred success results for third time in Khyber Medical University (KMU) final year annual examinations

SWABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2024) Gajju Khan Medical College Swabi has achieved hundred success results for third time in Khyber Medical University (KMU) final year annual examinations.

According to spokesperson for the college, all the 46 students of GKMC that appeared in MBBS final year annual examinations had been declared successful and ten students were in top ten position holders

Sadaf Naz of the college took 8th position with 1042 marks, while Huma Gul took the 10th position with 1038 marks.

Dean GKMC, Prof. Dr. Shams-Ur-Rehman congratulated all the students and their parents and said that it was possible due to tireless efforts of college management and faculty members.

Expressing good wishes to all the students, he said that it was a great honor for our college to get hundred percent results in annual examinations of KMU for the third consecutive time.

APP/mds/

Related Topics

Swabi Khyber Medical University All Top

Recent Stories

Housing Ministry prioritizes transparency in provi ..

Housing Ministry prioritizes transparency in providing accommodation to federal ..

5 minutes ago
 NGO donates wheelchairs to enhance accessibility & ..

NGO donates wheelchairs to enhance accessibility & mobility for patients

7 minutes ago
 Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif launches ..

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif launches expanded health service progr ..

7 minutes ago
 Minister highlights major health projects launched ..

Minister highlights major health projects launched by CM Maryam

7 minutes ago
 Mongolian envoy for boosting bilateral economic ti ..

Mongolian envoy for boosting bilateral economic ties

4 minutes ago
 Secretary Human Rights Dept calls for setting up d ..

Secretary Human Rights Dept calls for setting up district level offices

10 minutes ago
Vaccination play effective role to prevent the spr ..

Vaccination play effective role to prevent the spread of typhoid: Rashid Khan

10 minutes ago
 Drive lunched to educate on proper household waste ..

Drive lunched to educate on proper household waste disposal

10 minutes ago
 PFA destroys 300kg of dead chicken

PFA destroys 300kg of dead chicken

6 minutes ago
 Sindh Govt committed to clean the environment of K ..

Sindh Govt committed to clean the environment of Karachi: Mayor Karachi

7 minutes ago
 Langov annoyed over law and order in Balochsitan

Langov annoyed over law and order in Balochsitan

7 minutes ago
 Plan being implemented to increase soybean cultiva ..

Plan being implemented to increase soybean cultivation: Punjab Agriculture Minis ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan