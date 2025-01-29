Open Menu

GKMC Establishes Online Examination Center

Sumaira FH Published January 29, 2025 | 09:26 PM

GKMC establishes online examination center

Gajju Khan Medical College (GKMC), Swabi has established online examination center for Khyber Medical University (KMU) MBBS professional exams

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2025) Gajju Khan Medical College (GKMC), Swabi has established online examination center for Khyber Medical University (KMU) MBBS professional exams.

The facility was formally inaugurated by the Vice Chancellor of Khyber Medical University (KMU), Prof. Dr. Zia-Ul-Haq on Wednesday.

The center is equipped with modern facilities and can accommodate over 80 students simultaneously.

Speaking on the occasion, VC KMU, Prof. Dr. Zia-Ul-Haq emphasized that online examination system would enhance efficiency, save time and promote a paperless environment.

He congratulated the college administration, faculty and examination center team for their efforts in introducing this modern system.

He said that examination center would serve as a regional hub for KMU in Swabi and facilitate online exams for other affiliated colleges as well.

It is worth mentioning that a mock examination was conducted from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM to test the functionality of new online examination center.

