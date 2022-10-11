GKMC-MTI Swabi students secure 1st position in NRC competition

SWABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2022 ) :Another big achievement for Gajju Khan Medical College (GKMC)-MTI Swabi, as the students of the college won the first position in the National Research Conference (NRC) held among medical colleges of the province.

The competition was organized by Khyber Medical College (KMC) in which the students of all the medical colleges across the province participated.

It was the first-ever research competition among all medical colleges of the province wherein students of GKMC-MTI got the first position. 105 teams and over 800 medical students participated from different medical colleges.

The conference comprised the research poster competition, verbal research competition and research workshops.

Besides the judges, there were honorable guest speakers from the USA, Australia, and England who appreciated the efforts GKMC-MTI team led by Assistant Professor Dr. Sajjad and Statistician GKMC-MTI Gul Karam Khan.

On such a big achievement Dean/CEO GKMC-MTI Prof. Dr. Shams-Ur-Rahman congratulated the whole team and announced to establish a research hub at GKMC. He said it was a combined effort of the college administration and faculty members.

Director QEC GKMC-MTI Dr Mohammad Khalid head of community medicine also congratulated the whole team for achieving this great success.