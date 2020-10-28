UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

GKMC Organizes Workshop On Medical Ethics

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Wed 28th October 2020 | 08:56 PM

GKMC organizes workshop on medical ethics

Gaju Khan Medical College (GKMC) Wednesday organized a workshop on 'medical ethics, professional expertise and interaction between patients and hospital's staff' at Bacha Khan Medical Complex Shah Mansoor here

SWABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2020 ) :Gaju Khan Medical College (GKMC) Wednesday organized a workshop on 'medical ethics, professional expertise and interaction between patients and hospital's staff' at Bacha Khan Medical Complex Shah Mansoor here.

Chief Executive GKMC along with Medical Superintendent, Director Administration, medical officers and house officers participated in the workshop. Head of the Department Dr Amjad Mehboob answered the questions raised by the attendees.

Speaking on the occasion, Principal/Chief Executive GKMC stressed on following professional exuberance during performing their duties and said that medical related professionals should serve patients with decency and provide immediate relief which could help create respectable relations among them.

He also revealed that more workshops would soon be held to bring positive change in behavior of GKMC's staff and impart them about professional responsibilities.

The participants of the workshop appreciated the efforts taken by the Chief Executive and suggested holding of such workshops in future.

Recent Stories

Ruler of Sharjah opens Kalba Mall

1 minute ago

Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank reports Q3 net profit of ..

16 minutes ago

'PTI govt determined to empower women'

5 minutes ago

UEFA reiterates 'strong opposition' to European Su ..

5 minutes ago

Another two patients loss battle against COVID at ..

11 minutes ago

Over 500,000 virus cases worldwide in new daily re ..

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.