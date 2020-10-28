GKMC organizes workshop on medical ethics

Gaju Khan Medical College (GKMC) Wednesday organized a workshop on 'medical ethics, professional expertise and interaction between patients and hospital's staff' at Bacha Khan Medical Complex Shah Mansoor here

SWABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2020 ) :Gaju Khan Medical College (GKMC) Wednesday organized a workshop on 'medical ethics, professional expertise and interaction between patients and hospital's staff' at Bacha Khan Medical Complex Shah Mansoor here.

Chief Executive GKMC along with Medical Superintendent, Director Administration, medical officers and house officers participated in the workshop. Head of the Department Dr Amjad Mehboob answered the questions raised by the attendees.

Speaking on the occasion, Principal/Chief Executive GKMC stressed on following professional exuberance during performing their duties and said that medical related professionals should serve patients with decency and provide immediate relief which could help create respectable relations among them.

He also revealed that more workshops would soon be held to bring positive change in behavior of GKMC's staff and impart them about professional responsibilities.

The participants of the workshop appreciated the efforts taken by the Chief Executive and suggested holding of such workshops in future.