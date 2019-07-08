UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Glacial Lake Outburst Flood Hits Several Villages In Golen Gol Area Of Chitral

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Mon 08th July 2019 | 04:22 PM

Glacial lake outburst flood hits several villages in Golen Gol area of Chitral

A glacial lake outburst flood had hit several villages in Golen Gol area of Chitral

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2019 ) :A glacial lake outburst flood had hit several villages in Golen Gol area of Chitral.

According to Rescue 1122, the roads, electricity poles and farms were partially damaged by the flood, adding, efforts were underway to restore road transport in the area, Radio Pakistan reported.

The water supply of 108 megawatts Golen hydel power station had also been suspended. However, the power station was supplying electricity to the area from stored water.

The glacial lake outburst flood was the first such incident in Golen valley since 2015.

Related Topics

Pakistan Electricity Flood Water Road Chitral Rescue 1122 2015 From

Recent Stories

LHC chief justice thinks judge Arshad Malik’s vi ..

6 minutes ago

AED12.2 billion in 2018 cash dividends distributed ..

10 minutes ago

TRA visits CERT China

10 minutes ago

Shehbaz Sharif gets sick during Ashiana case heari ..

12 minutes ago

Iran crosses 3.67 pct limit of Uranium enrichment ..

2 minutes ago

Britain hunts for leaker of cables calling Trump ' ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.