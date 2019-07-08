Glacial lake outburst flood hits several villages in Golen Gol area of Chitral

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2019 ) :A glacial lake outburst flood had hit several villages in Golen Gol area of Chitral.

According to Rescue 1122, the roads, electricity poles and farms were partially damaged by the flood, adding, efforts were underway to restore road transport in the area, Radio Pakistan reported.

The water supply of 108 megawatts Golen hydel power station had also been suspended. However, the power station was supplying electricity to the area from stored water.

The glacial lake outburst flood was the first such incident in Golen valley since 2015.