Glacial Outburst Triggers Flooding In GB’s Ghizer, Several Villages Submerged

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published August 22, 2025 | 04:13 PM

GILGIT: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 22nd, 2025) A glacial outburst in the Ghizer district of Gilgit-Baltistan has triggered flash floods, submerging multiple villages and cutting off road access in the region.

The district administration said that a major landslide blocked the Gilgit–Shandur road after debris fell on both sides of the Tali Das stream, leaving Roushan village cut off.

Gilgit-Baltistan Interior Minister Shams Lone confirmed that flooding has once again caused devastation in Ghizer. He said there were initial reports of people trapped in the affected area, prompting the requisition of helicopters for rescue, though no loss of life has been reported so far.

Government spokesperson Faizullah Faraq said the glacial outburst at Tali Das near Gupis led to widespread flooding. Several villages have been inundated, causing heavy financial losses, though no casualties have been confirmed. He warned that further damage is feared as the river flow remains obstructed.

Ghizer’s Additional Deputy Commissioner reported that landslides at Tali Das Roushan had completely blocked the Ghizer River since 3 a.

m., threatening surrounding settlements with rising floodwaters. Timely alerts enabled residents to evacuate, preventing casualties.

The district administration confirmed that all 200 people stranded in Roushan Nallah were successfully rescued. Among them was a shepherd who had warned villagers to evacuate upon seeing the landslide. He and six family members were trapped but were later rescued by Pakistan Army teams.

Faizullah Faraq added that over 100 houses, as well as farmland and orchards, have been damaged, while a one-kilometer stretch of road has been washed away. He said an artificial lake stretching seven kilometers has now formed in the area.

Chief Minister Gulbar Khan visited Ghizer on Friday, where he was briefed on the destruction caused by the floods. Relief and rescue teams remain engaged in emergency operations, while hundreds of residents near Roushan Nallah have relocated to safer areas.

