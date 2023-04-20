UrduPoint.com

Glacier Eruption Prompts Road Closure In Kaghan, Tourists Warned

Umer Jamshaid Published April 20, 2023 | 06:30 PM

Glacier eruption prompts road closure in Kaghan, tourists warned

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2023 ) :The district administration of Mansehra has announced the closure of the main Kaghan Naran Road for all traffic due to a glacier eruption near Kaghan.

The eruption has posed a threat to the safety of tourists traveling to the area during Eid-ul-Fitr holidays.

The district authorities have advised all tourists to avoid traveling to Naran/Kaghan until further notice. The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Tourism Department, Rescue 1122, Police, and Kaghan Development Authority are working on a priority basis to ensure the safety of tourists in the area.

Furthermore, the district administration has issued instructions to all relevant departments to deal with the emergency situation.

In case of any emergency, tourists can contact the tourist helpline at 1422 for assistance.

The district control rooms in Mansehra and Balakot can also be contacted for any kind of information or emergency. The numbers for the Deputy Commissioner Control Room Mansehra, District Police Control Room Mansehra, and Assistant Commissioner Balakot Control Room are 0997920174, 0997920110, and 0997501008, respectively.

The district administration has urged all tourists to exercise caution and follow the guidelines issued by the authorities.

