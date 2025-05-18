Glaciers preservation conference in Tajikistan to raise awareness for Climate Change: Ambassador Sahrifzoda

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2025) Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Tajikistan to Pakistan, Sharifzoda Yusuf Toir on Monday said that the three days ‘International Glaciers Preservation Conference’ to be held in Tajikistan, will help to raise awareness about the Climate Change and Water issues facing by our region countries.

At present, Climate Change and environmental degradation is a serious issue for the countries of our region, which will be discussed by experts from international and regional countries in the three-day International Glaciers Conference to be held on 29-31 in Dushanbe (Tajikistan) and will formulate a future action plan on this important issue, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Tajikistan to Pakistan, Sharifzoda Yusuf Toir told APP here on Sunday.

Pakistan and other countries of the regional countries are already invited and participate actively in this international conference to be held in Dushanbe, the capital of Tajikistan, and join in discussions with international experts, which will pave the way for resolving problems for the future and develop common thinking to understand the pertinent issues of Climate change, he said.

Tajik Ambassador said that regional countries are suffering from a different kind of environmental challenges due to their common geography and mountain ranges, which all regional players need a common plan of action to deal with.

The envoy said that Tajikistan is the home of glaciers and clean water in the world, and glaciers melting and climate change are the biggest issues for the world, and the glaciers preservation conference in Tajikistan is an endeavor to give the world a road map for resolving the biggest challenge of climate change and water sustainability.

He said that the third International Conference dedicated to Glaciers, and the territory of Tajikistan has more than ten thousand mountain glaciers, the largest of which is the Vanch-Yakh (Fedchenko) glacier.

Tajik envoy said that this initiative of Tajikistan was fully supported by the government of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan and Pakistan is actively participating in the framework of this initiative.

Participants of the conference will be invited to a post-conference field trip to observe glacier degradation, integrated water resources management practices, and water-related sustainable development examples in Tajikistan, he said.

The Ambassador said that Modern Tajikistan carefully preserves the ancient historical and cultural heritage and revives original craft traditions and to this day, in many ancient cities of the republic, famous dynasties of masters of gold embroidery, masters of silk, abra, batik, gulduzi, skullcap embroiderers, weavers, jewelers, ceramicists, whose products are known all over the world, have been preserved.

The Hisor Fortress, the mausoleum of Khoja Mashhad, the remains of Buddhist monasteries from the 7th-8th centuries, and many other monuments will tell a lot about important milestones in the history of Tajikistan, he said.

Replying to another question, he said that around 93 percent of the country’s territory is occupied by majestic mountains that belong to the highest in the world including the ‘Tien Shan, Pamir and Gissaro-Alai.

The conference will be hosted by the government of the Republic of Tajikistan and the conference will provide a unique platform and excellent opportunity for the world community to raise awareness of and to promote and facilitate actions and sustainable measures towards preserving glaciers, as well as its integrated management at all levels through transformative glaciers-related actions and commitments, he said.

In his concluding remarks, the envoy said that Tajikistan, renowned for its rich history, unique culture, ancient customs, and traditions, as well as its breathtaking nature with long rivers, lakes, and therapeutic springs, stands as one of the world’s oldest nations.