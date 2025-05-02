Open Menu

Gladiators, Qalandars Share One Point Each As Match Ends In No Result

Sumaira FH Published May 02, 2025 | 01:40 AM

Gladiators, Qalandars share one point each as match ends in no result

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2025) An all-important tie of the PSL X between Lahore Qalandars and Quetta Gladiators ended in no result due to inclement weather as persistent rain soaked the outfield to make it unplayable at the Gaddafi stadium here on Thursday night.

Both the teams will share one point each. The no result means that Qalandars will maintain their second spot on the points-table with 9 points from eight matches while Gladiators will move to the third with 9 points from seven.

The match was stopped due to a heavy dust storm in the middle of the Lahore Qalandars innings with the team total at 111-3 in 11.3 overs. Abdullah Shafique was unbeaten on 53 (32). Mohammad Naeem who hit maiden 50 (30), Fakhar Zaman 0 (3) and Daryl Mitchell 3 (4) were the three wickets to fall.

Earlier, Fakhar Zaman fell early without scoring while Mohammad Naeem and Abdullah Shafique hit a century partnership - the first between them. Daryl Mitchell and Mohammad Naeem fell to Abrar Ahmed's guile.

Abrar Ahmed was the most successful bowler for the Gladiators who picked a brace for 23 runs off 2.3 overs while Khurram Shahzad picked one wicket for 12 runs in his opening burst.

The dust storms were followed by heavy rain with lightning which continued till filing of this report. Considering the situation of the weather, the umpires decided to call off the match as the pitch had become dangerous.

Peshawar Zalmi will play its seventh match against table-toppers Islamabad United at the Gaddafi stadium in a night match on Friday (tomorrow).

APP/nkn

