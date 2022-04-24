Glass bangles most popular accessory among women

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2022 ) :As the festivities surrounding Eid ul Fitr were approaching fast, the stalls of traditional multicolor, glittering and clinking 'Glass Bangles' becoming the most attractive accessory among Pakistani female buyers besides colorful dresses and footwear to wear on Eid.

APP observed that , as classical glass bangles were part of our traditions and customs and they enhance the elegance of every young girl; a wrist adorned with bangles has a charm of its own. A gift of bangles given by friend conveys the message of love and compassion.

Glass Bangles were a special traditional ornament worn by women in the East but in particular in South Asia. It is one of the most common jewelery items worn by almost all females of all ages on special occasions like wedding, Eid and other festivals, a 16 year old Young girl Hareem Fatima said while taking to APP on Sunday.

Another female customer Hijaab Fatima told APP that female will agree that these colorful glass bangles cast a more astonishing traditional impression than the gold or silver bracelets.

