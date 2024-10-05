Glgit-Baltistan CM pays tribute to martyred Lt Col Muhammad Ali Shaukat, four soldiers

GIlGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2024) Gilgit-Baltistan Chief Minister Haji Gulbar Khan on Saturday paid tribute to Lieutenant Colonel Muhammad Ali Shaukat and four soldiers who embraced martyrdom while bravely fighting terrorists in Waziristan.

The chief minister said that the sacrifices of Pakistan's armed forces in eliminating terrorism would always be remembered. The people of Pakistan take pride in their martyrs and salute them, he added. He said due to the sacrifices of our armed forces we are living in freedom and peace, adding that our martyrs were the true heroes and the entire nation pays tribute to them.