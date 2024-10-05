Open Menu

Glgit-Baltistan CM Pays Tribute To Martyred Lt Col Muhammad Ali Shaukat, Four Soldiers

Umer Jamshaid Published October 05, 2024 | 06:20 PM

Glgit-Baltistan CM pays tribute to martyred Lt Col Muhammad Ali Shaukat, four soldiers

GIlGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2024) Gilgit-Baltistan Chief Minister Haji Gulbar Khan on Saturday paid tribute to Lieutenant Colonel Muhammad Ali Shaukat and four soldiers who embraced martyrdom while bravely fighting terrorists in Waziristan.

The chief minister said that the sacrifices of Pakistan's armed forces in eliminating terrorism would always be remembered. The people of Pakistan take pride in their martyrs and salute them, he added. He said due to the sacrifices of our armed forces we are living in freedom and peace, adding that our martyrs were the true heroes and the entire nation pays tribute to them.

Related Topics

Pakistan Chief Minister Martyrs Shaheed Muhammad Ali

Recent Stories

Punjab seeks troops’ deployment after Islamabad

Punjab seeks troops’ deployment after Islamabad

4 hours ago
 Video featuring Diljit Dosanjh, Hania Amir storms ..

Video featuring Diljit Dosanjh, Hania Amir storms into social media

4 hours ago
 Lt Col Muhammad Ali Shoukat among 6 soldiers marty ..

Lt Col Muhammad Ali Shoukat among 6 soldiers martyred in N Waziristan

6 hours ago
 Punjab govt closes roads, enforces Section 144 to ..

Punjab govt closes roads, enforces Section 144 to bar PTI protests in Lahore

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 October 2024

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 October 2024

10 hours ago
DCM Natalie Baker explores ways to strengthen Pak- ..

DCM Natalie Baker explores ways to strengthen Pak-US ties

19 hours ago
 Pakistan Army to take control of Islamabad from Oc ..

Pakistan Army to take control of Islamabad from Oct 5-17 for SCO Summit security

19 hours ago
 Mohsin Naqvi visits Ministry's Control Room

Mohsin Naqvi visits Ministry's Control Room

19 hours ago
 Death anniversary of singer Masood Rana observed

Death anniversary of singer Masood Rana observed

19 hours ago
 Musadiq asks PTI to avoid spreading chaos

Musadiq asks PTI to avoid spreading chaos

19 hours ago
 UN condemns Israel's 'unlawful air strike' on West ..

UN condemns Israel's 'unlawful air strike' on West Bank camp which killed 18

19 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan