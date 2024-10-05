Glgit-Baltistan CM Pays Tribute To Martyred Lt Col Muhammad Ali Shaukat, Four Soldiers
Umer Jamshaid Published October 05, 2024 | 06:20 PM
GIlGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2024) Gilgit-Baltistan Chief Minister Haji Gulbar Khan on Saturday paid tribute to Lieutenant Colonel Muhammad Ali Shaukat and four soldiers who embraced martyrdom while bravely fighting terrorists in Waziristan.
The chief minister said that the sacrifices of Pakistan's armed forces in eliminating terrorism would always be remembered. The people of Pakistan take pride in their martyrs and salute them, he added. He said due to the sacrifices of our armed forces we are living in freedom and peace, adding that our martyrs were the true heroes and the entire nation pays tribute to them.
Recent Stories
Punjab seeks troops’ deployment after Islamabad
Video featuring Diljit Dosanjh, Hania Amir storms into social media
Lt Col Muhammad Ali Shoukat among 6 soldiers martyred in N Waziristan
Punjab govt closes roads, enforces Section 144 to bar PTI protests in Lahore
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 October 2024
DCM Natalie Baker explores ways to strengthen Pak-US ties
Pakistan Army to take control of Islamabad from Oct 5-17 for SCO Summit security
Mohsin Naqvi visits Ministry's Control Room
Death anniversary of singer Masood Rana observed
Musadiq asks PTI to avoid spreading chaos
UN condemns Israel's 'unlawful air strike' on West Bank camp which killed 18
More Stories From Pakistan
-
175 farmers booked over water theft12 minutes ago
-
COAS, senior army officers, soldiers offer funeral prayers of Spinwam martyrs12 minutes ago
-
Motorcyclist killed in Lahore traffic accident12 minutes ago
-
2 factories sealed over dengue larvae12 minutes ago
-
Commissioner visits Darul Amaan, Kashana32 minutes ago
-
District administration taking action for dengue prevention32 minutes ago
-
Ramesh Singh pays tribute to martyrs42 minutes ago
-
Practical steps being taken to control smog42 minutes ago
-
Programme for rehabilitation of acid victims opened at BVH42 minutes ago
-
Excellence awards distributed among teachers52 minutes ago
-
19 criminal gangs busted in Vehari district52 minutes ago
-
Socio-Economic Registry Programme projects inspected52 minutes ago