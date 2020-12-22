Global Al-Farabi Forum concludes at COMSTECH

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2020 ) :Two-day Global Al-Farabi Forum concluded on Tuesday evening with national and international experts emphasizing on regaining the past glorious tradition of Muslim Ummah of excelling in science, technology and innovation.

The event, organized by COMSTECH and the government of Kazakhstan, was inaugurated by the President Dr. Arif Alvi on Monday.

Dr. Galimkair Mutanov, Rector, Al-Farabi Kazakh National University delivered a special lecture in the concluding session of the forum.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that the most important task for humanity in this world is to recognize the creator who made him conscious.

He informed that the Islamic civilization was formed on the basis of mind. Wisdom and science are reflected in the islam, he mentioned.

Unfortunately, the golden age of Muslim scientific glory is not appreciated today, he lamented.

He said that the reason of the decline in the Islamic society is the separation from the Islam. Islamic countries have lost education and science and extremism is increasing.

He suggested that we should pay special attention to the Golden age of Muslim thought and define the issues raised in the Mulsim philosophy in relation to religion and science.

He concluded his talk by mentioning the contribution of Al-Farabi and his teachings.

The lecture was followed by an hour-long panel discussion session.

Dr. Ehsan Masood, from the United Kingdom, Dr. Nomanul Haq, Dr. Ghazna Khalid and Dr. M. Iqbal Choudhary were the experts of the discussion session to answer and discuss the questions of the scholars from the audience and Dr. Khurshid Hasanain moderated this session.

Number of factors that are responsible for the current decline of science, technology, philosophy and economy in the Muslim world were discussed.

Questions related to science and religions, lack of interest of the leaders in the science and technology, history of Muslims, were raised by the audience and discussed in detail.

This forum was attended by more than 100 participants in-person and virtually, and 15 national and international experts gave talks. The session was concluded with the vote of thanks by Professor Dr. M. Iqbal Choudhary, Coordinator General COMSTECH.

Dr. Iqbal assured that such forum on Pakistani world-renowned philosopher, Dr. Allama Mohammad Iqbal will be organized in central Asia.

The shields and certificates were distributed among the speakers and participants of the event.