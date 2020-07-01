'Global Apparel Sourcing Expo' on July 15

All arrangements were finalized for "Digital Global Apparel Sourcing Expo' that would be held on July 15 at Expo center Lahore.to minimize the problems confronted by the business community

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2020 ) :All arrangements were finalized for "Digital Global Apparel Sourcing Expo' that would be held on July 15 at Expo center Lahore.to minimize the problems confronted by the business community.

Regional President International Apparel Federation (IAF) and Chief Coordinator Pakistan Readymade Garments Manufacturers and Exporters Association (PRGMEA) Ijaz A. Khokhar said here on Wednesday.The event,organized by PRGMEA in cooperation with IAF, Sourcing Journal, Foursource,would be first purely digital tradeshow for the ready-made garment industry.

The Industry leading apparel sourcing network, Foursource, was providing the technical platform for the event with industry-leading B2B matchmaking technology.

Talking to APP Chairman NZ PRGMEA Sohail A. Sheikh said that the worldwide economy had become slowdown due to the COVID-19 as a result of which exporters and importers were reluctant to travel abroad, while exporters were avoiding traveling abroad for attending trade exhibitions.

He said that counties including USA, UK, Germany, Australia, France, Denmark, Canada, Netherlands would participate, whereas 15,000 buyers and 20 million pieces order volume would be available in the expo.He added private label and retail bran buyers, large brand buyers and sourcing managers, brand owners and start up labels, designers, product manager and agent buying houses will attend the event.

The Global Apparel Sourcing Expo would be the world largest digital trade show and will run for 30 days until August 14, he added. This International event is an ideal opportunity for forward thinking manufacturers looking to connect with buyers on global scale he said.

Chairman North Zone PRGMEA Sohail A. Sheikh said that digital conference proramme will cover the live streaming of speakers sharing their expertise on relevant industry topics and all presentations will be recorded and available after the show. The Digital Conference sessions will cover sustainability and CRS post COVID-19, Shifts in global trade and digital product development.

He said that trade show would be hosted by Foursource the technology leader for digital business initiation and exhibitor will enjoy personalized digital exhibitor booth, advance matchmaking algorithm, direct and instant messaging, unlimited virtual showrooms, personal support and training and massive online visibility and marketing.

Exhibitors will have powerful tools to personalize their digital booths. The exhibitors can display their companies and production capabilities and add unlimited samples to their virtual showroom and work with multiple users to maximize success.