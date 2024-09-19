Open Menu

Global Artists To Join Sindh's Cultural Celebration From September 26: Asif Hyder Shah

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 19, 2024 | 11:10 AM

Global artists to join Sindh's cultural celebration from September 26: Asif Hyder Shah

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2024) Chief Secretary Sindh Syed Asif Hyder Shah Thursday said that the World Culture Festival will leave a lasting legacy, promoting cultural exchange, preserving traditional arts and inspiring creativity which will be a benchmark for future cultural festivals in Pakistan.

Talking to private news channels, he explained that the 35-day festival will commence on September 26 where the festival will provide a platform for local artists to showcase their talents alongside international performers.

This opportunity not only will further boost their confidence but also expose them to global audiences, paving the way for future collaborations and cultural exchange, he added.

By bringing together artists from 40 countries, the festival fosters global connections and inspires a shared appreciation for cultural heritage, he said.

The World Culture Festival Karachi will revitalise the city's cultural landscape, cementing its status as a cultural hub, he said, adding, that this event will put Karachi on the global cultural map and will attract cultural enthusiasts.

He said that this cultural festival will promote cultural diplomacy, strengthening ties between Pakistan and participating countries.

Secretaries also extend their gratitude to participating artists, sponsors, and partners.

He said we are thankful for the support and collaboration that has made this festival possible.

Responding to a query, he said that the event aims to build lasting relationships with international artists and cultural institutions.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Pakistan World Exchange Hub September Event From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 September 202 ..

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 September 2024

3 hours ago
 Hackers can exploit ‘View Once’ feature in Wha ..

Hackers can exploit ‘View Once’ feature in WhatsaApp

16 hours ago
 Punjab govt decides to drops political cases again ..

Punjab govt decides to drops political cases against PML-N workers

16 hours ago
 PM reaffirms Pakistan's commitment to Commonwealth ..

PM reaffirms Pakistan's commitment to Commonwealth charter

17 hours ago
 Sania Mirza shares glimpse of her life with fans, ..

Sania Mirza shares glimpse of her life with fans, friends

17 hours ago
Javeria Abbasi confirms her second marriage

Javeria Abbasi confirms her second marriage

17 hours ago
 Tickets available for Bahria Town Champions One-Da ..

Tickets available for Bahria Town Champions One-Day Cup

17 hours ago
 The Israeli Zionist forces' attacks on innocent ci ..

The Israeli Zionist forces' attacks on innocent civilians in Beirut and Lebanon ..

22 hours ago
 The immediate deportation of Mohibullah Shakir and ..

The immediate deportation of Mohibullah Shakir and his companions for desecratin ..

22 hours ago
 Russian Deputy PM to arrive in Islamabad today for ..

Russian Deputy PM to arrive in Islamabad today for 2-day visit

23 hours ago
 Police crackdown intensifies ahead of PTI rally in ..

Police crackdown intensifies ahead of PTI rally in Lahore on Sept 21

23 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan