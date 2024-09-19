Global Artists To Join Sindh's Cultural Celebration From September 26: Asif Hyder Shah
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 19, 2024 | 11:10 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2024) Chief Secretary Sindh Syed Asif Hyder Shah Thursday said that the World Culture Festival will leave a lasting legacy, promoting cultural exchange, preserving traditional arts and inspiring creativity which will be a benchmark for future cultural festivals in Pakistan.
Talking to private news channels, he explained that the 35-day festival will commence on September 26 where the festival will provide a platform for local artists to showcase their talents alongside international performers.
This opportunity not only will further boost their confidence but also expose them to global audiences, paving the way for future collaborations and cultural exchange, he added.
By bringing together artists from 40 countries, the festival fosters global connections and inspires a shared appreciation for cultural heritage, he said.
The World Culture Festival Karachi will revitalise the city's cultural landscape, cementing its status as a cultural hub, he said, adding, that this event will put Karachi on the global cultural map and will attract cultural enthusiasts.
He said that this cultural festival will promote cultural diplomacy, strengthening ties between Pakistan and participating countries.
Secretaries also extend their gratitude to participating artists, sponsors, and partners.
He said we are thankful for the support and collaboration that has made this festival possible.
Responding to a query, he said that the event aims to build lasting relationships with international artists and cultural institutions.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 September 2024
Hackers can exploit ‘View Once’ feature in WhatsaApp
Punjab govt decides to drops political cases against PML-N workers
PM reaffirms Pakistan's commitment to Commonwealth charter
Sania Mirza shares glimpse of her life with fans, friends
Javeria Abbasi confirms her second marriage
Tickets available for Bahria Town Champions One-Day Cup
The Israeli Zionist forces' attacks on innocent civilians in Beirut and Lebanon ..
The immediate deportation of Mohibullah Shakir and his companions for desecratin ..
Russian Deputy PM to arrive in Islamabad today for 2-day visit
Police crackdown intensifies ahead of PTI rally in Lahore on Sept 21
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Four women die as gravel-laden dumper truck crushes Mehndi ceremony12 minutes ago
-
57 new cases of Dengue recorded in Rawalpindi12 minutes ago
-
Kundi condemns Gandapur' s derogatory language, seeks rally ban22 minutes ago
-
Jaffar Iqbal urges opposition to unite for constitutional reforms1 hour ago
-
Iranian ambassador calls on Defence Minister10 hours ago
-
Tajik envoy calls on Defence Minister10 hours ago
-
Constitutional amendment to be made with consensus of political parties: Rana11 hours ago
-
Pakistan reports 18th Polio case from Quetta11 hours ago
-
PNS SHAMSHEER participates in operation 'TALON GRIP ONE' during regional maritime security patrol11 hours ago
-
Russian Deputy PM meets Army Chief11 hours ago
-
PTI politicizes national interest matters for political gains: Minister11 hours ago
-
KP Cabinet approves debt management fund11 hours ago