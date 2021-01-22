UrduPoint.com
'Global Branding Should Be Adopt To Promote Our Country Products': Mian Muhammad Adrees

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Fri 22nd January 2021 | 06:00 PM

'Global branding should be adopt to promote our country products': Mian Muhammad Adrees

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2021 ) :Former President Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FPCCI), Mian Muhammad Adrees said that global branding and advertising became more popular in this age of economic competition and these strategies should be adopt to promote our country's quality and innovative products.

He was addressing the Annual General Body meeting of the Foundry & Engineering Industries Owners Association (FEIOA) here on Friday in which new office bearers for the year 2021-22 took over their offices.

Mian Adrees said that textile and engineering sectors could play effective role in the overall development of Pakistan,adding that "we must adopt new technologies to maintain the current pace of progress and prosperity in various sectors including textile, foundry and engineering.

He highlighted the covid-19 related restrictions and said that despite all odds, the engineering sector was grown substantially.

He urged business entrepreneurs to must continue to harness his professional skills and expertise in addition to update its machinery and human resource.

"Now we must concentrate on the production of finished engineering goods to fulfill our domestic needs", he said and added that for this purpose we must switch over to new and innovative technologies so that we could cut down our production cost and enhance the quality of our products.

He congratulated the newly elected President Seth Iftikhar Ahmed and General Secretary Mian Ashfaq Ashraf and said that election of a new cabinet of the Foundry & Engineering Industries Owners Association will further strengthen their liaison with Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) to ensure speedy resolution of their genuine problems. Engineer Hafiz Ihtasham Javed President FCCI, Seth Iftikhar and Mian Ashfaq Ashraf also addressed the meeting. Highlighting the issues and problems, they also presented a souvenir of the association to Mian Muhammad Adrees.

