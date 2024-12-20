‘Global Campaigners For Justice Must Stand With Oppressed Kashmiris’: Report
Muhammad Irfan Published December 20, 2024 | 11:40 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2024) Global campaigners for justice have been urged to stand with the oppressed people of Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir where people of Kashmir are in dire need of international support and solidarity in their struggle for freedom and human rights.
A report released by Kashmir Media Service on the occasion of International Human Solidarity Day, today, urged the people to raise their voice for the voiceless people of IIOJK, adding every conscious human must support the struggle of the Kashmiri people.
It said every voice, raised in support of the subjugated people of occupied Jammu and Kashmir, will make a real difference.
Supporting Kashmiris is standing up for humanity, it added.
The report lamented that occupied Jammu and Kashmir simmers under brutal Indian occupation and needs urgent attention of the global community.
It said that the Kashmiri people are fighting for their democratic rights, especially their birthright to self-determination and the world support is essential as the United Nations has also sanctioned their right to self-determination.
The report also called upon the UN to support the Kashmiris’ just cause and resolve the lingering dispute per their will and aspirations.
It also said that Modi must be held accountable for his war crimes in IIOJK.
