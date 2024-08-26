Open Menu

Global Chehlum Events Reflect Imam Hussain’s (AS) Enduring Legacy

Umer Jamshaid Published August 26, 2024 | 08:18 PM

The global observance of the annual Chehlum underscored the enduring legacy of Imam Hussain (A.S.), with thousands gathering worldwide to honour his sacrifice at the Battle of Karbala. This significant event reflects the values of justice, resistance, and unwavering faith exemplified by Imam Hussain (AS) and his companions in 61 Hijri

In Pakistan, Azad Kashmir, and Gilgit-Baltistan, the commemoration spanned two days and was marked by solemn processions in major cities including Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Hyderabad, Peshawar, Quetta, Gilgit, Skardu, and Muzaffarabad. The events featured elegy recitations, public gatherings, and were meticulously organized with stringent security measures. Community support services, such as water distribution points and communal kitchens, were set up to assist participants. The processions were marked by solemn marches, recitations of elegies, and public gatherings that honored the memory of the Imam and his companions.

To ensure the safety and smooth execution of these large-scale gatherings, strict security arrangements were implemented by local administration. Enhanced security measures, including the deployment of police and security personnel, were in place to protect participants and manage the crowds effectively. Moreover, to facilitate the participants in these processions, numerous "Sabils" (water distribution points) and "Lunger" (community kitchens) were set up. These services provided refreshments and meals to the devotees, ensuring that their needs were met throughout the event.

Volunteers worked tirelessly to offer food and water, embodying the spirit of charity and support that characterizes the observance of Arbaeen.

In Karbala, Iraq the Arbaeen observance similarly drew thousands for the "Walk of Thousands," a spiritual pilgrimage that transformed the city into a sea of black-clad devotees. Each step of this journey resonated with the profound legacy of Imam Hussain (AS), reinforcing the principles of justice and righteousness he stood for.

Known as the "Walk of love and Reverence," this pilgrimage symbolizes not only remembrance but also the enduring legacy of sacrifice and faith that Imam Hussain (AS) represents.

Across Europe and the Americas, Chehlum was also observed with deep reverence. Major cities including London, Paris, Berlin, New York, Toronto, and Los Angeles hosted commemorative events that highlighted the global message of Imam Hussain (R.A). In these cities, processions, educational seminars, and interfaith dialogues were organized to discourage tyranny and express solidarity with the oppressed. The observances in European and American cities underscored a shared commitment to justice and support for those suffering injustice around the world.

Both in Pakistan and internationally, the observances highlighted a global commitment to honoring Imam Hussain's legacy and reflecting on his timeless message of sacrifice and steadfastness.

