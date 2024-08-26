Global Chehlum Events Reflect Imam Hussain’s (AS) Enduring Legacy
Umer Jamshaid Published August 26, 2024 | 08:18 PM
The global observance of the annual Chehlum underscored the enduring legacy of Imam Hussain (A.S.), with thousands gathering worldwide to honour his sacrifice at the Battle of Karbala. This significant event reflects the values of justice, resistance, and unwavering faith exemplified by Imam Hussain (AS) and his companions in 61 Hijri
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2024) The global observance of the annual Chehlum underscored the enduring legacy of Imam Hussain (A.S.), with thousands gathering worldwide to honour his sacrifice at the Battle of Karbala. This significant event reflects the values of justice, resistance, and unwavering faith exemplified by Imam Hussain (AS) and his companions in 61 Hijri.
In Pakistan, Azad Kashmir, and Gilgit-Baltistan, the commemoration spanned two days and was marked by solemn processions in major cities including Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Hyderabad, Peshawar, Quetta, Gilgit, Skardu, and Muzaffarabad. The events featured elegy recitations, public gatherings, and were meticulously organized with stringent security measures. Community support services, such as water distribution points and communal kitchens, were set up to assist participants. The processions were marked by solemn marches, recitations of elegies, and public gatherings that honored the memory of the Imam and his companions.
To ensure the safety and smooth execution of these large-scale gatherings, strict security arrangements were implemented by local administration. Enhanced security measures, including the deployment of police and security personnel, were in place to protect participants and manage the crowds effectively. Moreover, to facilitate the participants in these processions, numerous "Sabils" (water distribution points) and "Lunger" (community kitchens) were set up. These services provided refreshments and meals to the devotees, ensuring that their needs were met throughout the event.
Volunteers worked tirelessly to offer food and water, embodying the spirit of charity and support that characterizes the observance of Arbaeen.
In Karbala, Iraq the Arbaeen observance similarly drew thousands for the "Walk of Thousands," a spiritual pilgrimage that transformed the city into a sea of black-clad devotees. Each step of this journey resonated with the profound legacy of Imam Hussain (AS), reinforcing the principles of justice and righteousness he stood for.
Known as the "Walk of love and Reverence," this pilgrimage symbolizes not only remembrance but also the enduring legacy of sacrifice and faith that Imam Hussain (AS) represents.
Across Europe and the Americas, Chehlum was also observed with deep reverence. Major cities including London, Paris, Berlin, New York, Toronto, and Los Angeles hosted commemorative events that highlighted the global message of Imam Hussain (R.A). In these cities, processions, educational seminars, and interfaith dialogues were organized to discourage tyranny and express solidarity with the oppressed. The observances in European and American cities underscored a shared commitment to justice and support for those suffering injustice around the world.
Both in Pakistan and internationally, the observances highlighted a global commitment to honoring Imam Hussain's legacy and reflecting on his timeless message of sacrifice and steadfastness.
/395
Recent Stories
UN chief slams deadly attacks in Balochistan, urges Pakistan to probe
Funeral prayers of security forces' martyrs offered at FC Headquarters Quetta
Parliament right forum for amending laws or making legislation: Minister
Chehlum of Imam Hussain (RA) observed in Larkana
NA Standing Committee Reports presented
30,000 cops performed security duties on Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) Chehlum: Inspe ..
NA unanimously adopts ICT Local Government (Amendment) Bill, 2024 amid SIC's opp ..
Langove condemns terrorist incidents in Balochistan
Govt. taking measures to prevent use of narcotics in education institutions: Maq ..
Linking of Lolai release with recovery of Constable Ahmad Nawaz baseless: DPO
Mobile companies can’t increase any tax rates unless notified by FBR: NA told
AJK PM inspects Neelam Valley development projects
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) observed amid tight security4 hours ago
-
NDMA alerts for expected heavy to very heavy rains likely to cause flooding in Punjab, KP4 hours ago
-
City observes scattered rain4 hours ago
-
CM Balochistan calls for unified approach against Terrorism4 hours ago
-
Funeral prayers of security forces' martyrs offered at FC Headquarters Quetta5 hours ago
-
Parliament right forum for amending laws or making legislation: Minister5 hours ago
-
Chehlum of Imam Hussain (RA) observed in Larkana5 hours ago
-
NA Standing Committee Reports presented5 hours ago
-
30,000 cops performed security duties on Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) Chehlum: Inspector General Police ..5 hours ago
-
NA unanimously adopts ICT Local Government (Amendment) Bill, 2024 amid SIC's opposition5 hours ago
-
Langove condemns terrorist incidents in Balochistan5 hours ago
-
Govt. taking measures to prevent use of narcotics in education institutions: Maqbool5 hours ago