Global Climate Is Changing Faster Than Expected: US Scientist

Faizan Hashmi Published May 15, 2025 | 11:36 PM

A famous American Scientist, Prof. Dr. Geoffrey A. Cordell, has shown concern over the increasing temperature of the Earth and said that global climate is changing faster than expected, as 2024 was the hottest year in the past 170 years

Dr. Geoffrey A. Cordell, who is Professor Emeritus at the University of Illinois, an Adjunct Professor at the University of Florida, and President of Natural Products Inc., USA, was delivering an online lecture titled "The Future Role of Natural Products in Medicine Security," organized by the UNESCO Chair on Medicinal and Bio-Organic Natural Product Chemistry at the International Center for Chemical and Biological Sciences (ICCBS), University of Karachi, on Thursday.

He said that healing the Earth is critical for human survival, and there is a dire need to enhance the role of AI/ML in medicinal plant identification, monitoring, distribution, and growth, he said, adding that plant medicines are key to global health.

Although the Earth is facing degradation, we do not have another planet, and our resources are limited, he said, mentioning that weather events are increasing in intensity while the population continues to grow.

Prof. Dr. Muhammad Raza Shah, the Director of the ICCBS, University of Karachi, and UNESCO Chair Holder, also delivered concluding remarks on the occasion.

The American scientist said that healthy people require a healthy Earth. He emphasized that it is the responsibility of each nation to take care of it selves and collaborate with other nations to reduce the disease burden. He pointed out that expecting big pharmaceutical companies to alleviate the disease burden is unrealistic.

He stressed the need for interdisciplinary collaboration and funding to conserve the environment and reduce global and local disease burdens.

Addressing the rise in carbon dioxide levels, he mentioned that the world is facing major challenges such as droughts, floods, fires, and pollution.

He expressed concern over the 2024 status report on the Earth, noting that it was the hottest year in the past 170 years. Global climate change is accelerating faster than expected, and Antarctic ice shrank to its lowest level in 2023. Economic inequality is widening, while the population continues to grow.

Quoting Chief Seattle, he said, "We do not inherit the earth from our ancestors, we borrow it from our children."

