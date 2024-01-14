Global collaboration vital to reap benefits from emerging Artificial Intelligence: VC WU

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2024) The two-day Artificial Intelligence and Information Technology Conference was concluded at Women's University here Sunday with a call for increased global collaboration to address the challenges posed by the rapid development of Information Technology.

Highlighting the positive impact of artificial intelligence (AI) on human consciousness and task efficiency, Vice Chancellor Professor Dr. Kulsoom Paracha stated that it would help manage difficult task with ease and effectiveness. She also acknowledged the need for international cooperation, particularly in cybersecurity, as the growing development of Artificial Intelligence introduces new security concerns especially cybercrimes.

Dr. Paracha stressed the transformative potential of AI in accelerating the development of underdeveloped countries but also warned of job displacement like it was observed during industrial revolutions.

Anticipating significant job shifts due to AI, she raised concerns about potential competition for resources and the misuse of AI. As per experts view, nearly 300 million people will lose their jobs, she alarmed.

Through Artificial intelligence, machines will replace men.

Some other speakers advocated for the establishment of new laws and robust ethical frameworks to regulate and limit AI. Artificial Intelligence is a modern concept. We will have to move forward along with the world, she added. The AI will revolutionize the world. Pakistan will have to contribute its share in this revolution, Kalsoom suggested.

Dr. Khadija Kanwal, the focal person of the conference, announced that the presented papers, of international quality, would be published in HEC approved journals, contributing valuable insights to the field.

The Women's University is set to include this conference permanently in its Calendar, recognizing the importance of ongoing discussions around AI and technology. The event showcased 50 research papers, attracting participation from both faculty and students, promising far-reaching results and contributing to the global discourse on the responsible advancement of artificial intelligence. Participants also received certificates on this occasion.