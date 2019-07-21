Global community looking towards Pakistan, says Faisal Javed

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 21st July, 2019) Senator Faisal Javed Khan stated that due to Prime Minister Imran Khan's credibility and efforts, the global community is looking towards Pakistan as the most significant country in the world, blessed with huge strategic and investment opportunities.

In a tweet on Sunday, he said Prime Minister's anti-corruption drive helped restore confidence of foreign countries in Pakistan.

The Senator said Pakistanis are getting great respect across the world due to the leadership of Imran Khan.Faisal Javed said Imran Khan's credible and honest leadership has given a great boost to our foreign policy.