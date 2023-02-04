UrduPoint.com

Global Community Urged To Emphasise Indian Troops Withdrawal From IIOJ&K

Faizan Hashmi Published February 04, 2023 | 06:29 PM

The big powers and members of the international community on Saturday urged to come to rescue of Kashmiris by emphasising the Indian troops withdrawal from Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) and to hold a free and fare plebiscite as decided under the relevant UN resolutions

Chairman Jammu & Kashmir People's Freedom League and former convener All Parties Hurriyat Conference AJ&K, Muhammad Farooq Rehmani told APP that Pakistan is ready to accept UN mediation or facilitation on the question of the future of IIOJ&K.

"It is noteworthy that while India has made life of Kashmiris worst by violating the UN resolutions and campaigning to change their religion,." Rehmani hailed the speech of Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif in the UN General Assembly, in which he highlighted the right of self-determination for the people of Jammu and Kashmir, raised repressive and oppressive laws of India in IIOJ&K, particularly changing the demography of the State in favour of the microscopic Hindu minority and targeting the Islamic culture of the Muslims by forcing school children to sing Hindu Bajan and praises of their deities.

The prime minister was unambiguously appealed for a peaceful end to the dispute over Kashmir and deplored regional instability, invoking the perennial themes of Pakistan's UN addresses after dedicating the 1st of the half of his speech to the ravages of recent floods.

On Kashmir he said, "At the heart of this longstanding dispute lies the denial of the inalienable right of the Kashmiri people to self-determination, " PM Shehbaz Sharif said, outlining what he called India's relentless campaign of repression and serial brutalization of Kashmirs".

The PM rightly and forcefully described Islamophobia as a great global phenomenon," he especially accused India's Hindu nationalist government of engaging in the " worst manifestation of Islamophobia ".

