Global community urged to stop atrocities in IIOJ&K

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2021 ) :The world should come forward to force India to stop atrocities in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K), provide relief to eight million Kashmiris and finish gross human rights violations in the occupied valley, Chairman EU Pak Friendship Federation Europe, Chaudhry Perveiz Iqbal Losar said Tuesday.

In a statement, he said Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi derived pleasure from genocide of innocent people, particularly from minority communities. India has no justification to observe republic day on January 26, 2021 but the day was celebrated to hoodwink international community.

India was not a democratic country but the murderer of humanity as it had usurped fundamental rights of Kashmiris and its hands were stained with their blood.

He said that over 570 crore Indian people were related to agriculture who are also victim of the cruelties of Bharatia Janata Party (BJP) government led by Modi. Indian farmers were protesting in New Delhi on republic day with tractors and trollies against illegal acts of the Modi government.

Losar said that real face of India has been exposed by actions of the Modi government. Pakistani Nation would observe Kashmir day on February 5, 2021 to express solidarity with the Kashmiris.