Global Community's Flood Rehabilitation Cooperation Lauded

Faizan Hashmi Published January 10, 2023 | 04:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2023 ) :National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervez Ashraf on Tuesday lauded international community's cooperation in Geneva Conference for raising handsome donations for rehabilitation of the people affected by floods in Pakistan.

In a statement, the speaker said international community's aid for rehabilitation of the flood victims would bring a positive change in lives of the flood victims.

The speaker congratulated Prime Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif, Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and government's economic and diplomatic team for successfully holding the Geneva Conference.

He said the holding of the conference was an extraordinary success for Pakistan, international community, Secretary-General of the United Nations António Guterres and above all the flood victims.

He said the conference would prove as an important step forward in highlighting the challenges of climate change at the global level.

The Geneva conference will be beneficial not only in Pakistan but also in other countries affected by climate change and in improving environment of the planet.

He said floods in Pakistan triggered by climate change had caused large-scale losses of lives and property.

