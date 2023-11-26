Global conference on molecular medicine begins from Monday

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2023) The 8th International Symposium-cum-Training Course on Molecular Medicine and Drug Research (MMDR-8) will begin from November 27-30 at Dr. Panjwani Center for Molecular Medicine and Drug Research (PCMD), University of Karachi (UoK).

Sindh Caretaker Minister for Health and Population Welfare Dr. Saad Khalid Niaz will inaugurate the global molecular science event organised by Dr. Panjwani Center, working under the umbrella of the International Center for Chemical and Biological Sciences (ICCBS), University of Karachi.

Around 600 scholars, including 70 researchers from 26 countries will participating in this international event. The Director of the ICCBS, Prof. Dr. Farzana Shaheen stated this while presiding over a meeting of the symposium's organizing committee held at the Dr. Panjwani Center on Friday. She hoped that this meeting would foster stronger research ties between participating scientists representing different regions. One of the prime objectives of this symposium is to bring together the leading experts in the field of molecular medicine from all around the world, she maintained.

According to a spokesman of the ICCBS, University of Karachi, the inaugural ceremony of the symposium will be held on Monday (November 27) at 09:00 am at the Prof.

Salimuzzaman Siddiqui Auditorium, ICCBS. Sindh Caretaker Minister for Health and Population Welfare Dr. Saad Khalid Niaz will deliver the inaugural speech, he said, adding that the Vice Chancellor of the University of Karachi Prof. Dr. Khalid Mehmood Iraqi, Prof. Dr. Atta-ur Rahman, Professor Emeritus and former Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Prof. Dr. M. Iqbal Choudhary, the Coordinator General OIC-COMSTECH, and UNESCO CHAIR on Medicinal and Bio-Organic Natural Product Chemistry ICCBS, Prof. Dr. Farzana Shaheen, Director of the ICCBS, Chairman Husein Ebrahim Jamal Foundation Mr. Aziz Latif Jamal, Chairperson Dr. Panjwani Memorial Trust Ms. Nadira Panjwani, and the Symposium Coordinator Prof. Dr. Asmat Salim will also express their views in the inaugural ceremony,” he added.

He said, "The scientific program of the symposium will include plenary, invited lectures by eminent scientists, and poster presentations by young scholars, from different parts of the world, as well as from Pakistan.”