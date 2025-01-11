Global conference to highlight Islamic perspective on girls’ education: Dr. Khalid Maqbool

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2025) Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training (MoFEPT), Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui said on Friday that the upcoming global conference aims to underscore the Islamic perspective on girls’ education and counter misconceptions arising from misinterpretations of Islamic teachings.

Talking to ptv news, he said that the conference seeks to address challenges and explore opportunities for advancing girls' education.

He said that the international conference, jointly organized by MoFEPT and the Muslim World League (MWL), is being held under the special directives of Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif. He further said that Pakistan is taking the lead in promoting and projecting girls’ education across Muslim communities.

“Girls’ education is in a state of emergency in many Muslim countries,” he noted, adding that the conference will provide a platform to develop actionable programs and strategic solutions to advance education for women in these regions.

Being education a provincial subject, he said in response to a question that provincial ministers and representatives have also been invited to contribute to a unified decision-making process.

The minister revealed that the Islamabad Declaration, set to be released on Sunday, will showcase to the world islam’s true message of education, emphasizing that “seeking knowledge is an obligation for both men and women.”

He expressed hope that the conference would draw the attention of all Muslim countries and demonstrate the transformative impact of education in addressing societal challenges.

Minister underscored that while educational institutions have made progress in accommodating girls and women, society must also create space to recognize their rightful role.