Global Connect Forum (GCF) Launched In Peshawar To Address Regional, Global Challenges

Sumaira FH Published December 22, 2024 | 02:30 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2024) In a historic move, the Global Connect Forum (GCF) has been established in Peshawar, marking a significant milestone in the region's journey toward intellectual and strategic advancement.

According to a press release issued here on Sunday, GCF aims to address critical socio-economic, cultural, and developmental challenges in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and beyond, positioning itself as a vital platform for research, dialogue, and innovation.

The forum brings together an exceptional mix of scholars, policymakers, and industry leaders dedicated to promoting peace, fostering development, and offering actionable solutions to complex regional and global issues.

With a focus on key areas like education, security, economic empowerment, and cultural integration, GCF aspires to be a beacon of hope and progress.

"The Global Connect Forum will act as a bridge between regional aspirations and global opportunities," said a GCF representative.

"It will ensure that solutions are not only innovative but also practical and rooted in the needs of the community.

Based in Peshawar, GCF plans to host high-profile seminars, publish impactful research, and engage diverse stakeholders to spark meaningful change.

Its launch has been hailed as a transformative step in positioning Peshawar as a hub for intellectual collaboration and progressive thought.

The inaugural event is set to take place soon, with prominent leaders and thinkers to join in shaping the vision of this groundbreaking initiative.

The think tank includes eminent personalities from different walks of life.

These include policy and reforms expert Dr. Khalid Khan educationist, Prof.Dr.Gulzar Jalal and Dr. Shandana Syed, legal experts Khawaja Wajih-ul-Hassan and Zahid Aman, security expert Muhammad Zafar Ali, prominent industrialists Muhammad Ishaq and Imtiaz Ahmad Ali, International sports figure Faiz Muhammad Faizi, while Amjad Aziz Malik from the field of journalism.

