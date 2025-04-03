Global Disability Summit starts in Berlin

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2025) The third Global Disability Summit (GDS) kicked off in Berlin on Wednesday.

The event, co-hosted by the Federal Government of Germany, International Disability Alliance (IDA) and the Government of Jordan, invited a wide range of stakeholders from across the globe.

These stakeholders were invited to share their experiences, achievements and commitments in addressing the issues confronted by the people with disabilities, both at individual and social levels.

Pakistan was represented at the Summit by the Minister of State for National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination, Dr. Mukhtar Ahmad Bharath.

Addressing the audience in the main event titled, “Health for All: Transforming Health Systems and Ensuring Health Equity for Persons with Disabilities”, the minister noted that “Our presence here must not be merely confined to share ideas but to drive a global movement which includes dignity, equity and inclusion”.

He also highlighted the steps undertaken by Pakistan at the national and provincial levels to include the persons with disabilities in the main stream like inclusion of disability rehabilitation services in Pakistan’s Universal Health Coverage strategy in the National Health and Population Policy (2025-34), job quotas for disabled persons, regular organisation of special Olympics and establishment of special institutes for these differently abled persons.

He also mentioned the ongoing projects in Pakistan in KP, Balochistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) which were being run in collaboration with global partners including the International Red Cross (IRC), AT Scale and WHO.

He thanked the hosts for arranging the summit and underscored that collaborations for sharing best practices and resources can pave way for the future especially in developing and underdeveloped countries.

He also reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to work shoulder to shoulder with the global community to address the issue.

In this regard, Pakistan aims to table a resolution in UNGA on Assistive Technology for the persons with disabilities to advocate equity, empowerment and ensuring fundamental human rights.