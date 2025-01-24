Open Menu

Global Education Day Observed At Government Superior Science College

Faizan Hashmi Published January 24, 2025 | 03:00 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2025) The Pakistan Studies Department of Government Superior Science College Peshawar organized an event to mark Global Education Day on Friday.

The event was held in the college’s seminar hall, with Professor Gul Nawaz Khan, the Acting Principal, presiding over the session.

Addressing the gathering, Professor Gul Nawaz Khan emphasized that development without education is unimaginable. He urged students to prioritize education as their foremost goal.

Chairman of the Islamic Studies Department, Professor Mufti Saibghatullah, delivered a lecture on the "Concept of Education in islam," while Pakistan Studies lecturer Junaid ur Rehman shed light on "Education and Contemporary Challenges.

Dr. Ishaq Wardag, Chairman of the Pakistan Studies Department and a renowned poet, recited his poem, The Light of Education, which captivated the audience.

The event concluded with a walk led by Professor Gul Nawaz Khan to highlight the importance of education.

Teachers and students participated in the walk, carrying placards inscribed with messages on the significance of education.

