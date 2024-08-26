Global Experts Converge On NUST For “Chemistry For A Green Future” Conference
A three-day “International Conference on Research Advancements in Chemistry” drew to a close at the National University of Sciences and Technology (NUST) on Monday
Jointly organised by the NUST School of Natural Sciences (SNS) and the Islamic World Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (ICESCO) in collaboration with HEC and PSF, the conference was themed around "Chemistry for a Green Future."
An overwhelming number of scientists and researchers, including foreign speakers from 10 countries, attended the conference.
The speakers emphasised the role of the scientific community in promoting green entrepreneurship via innovative technological solutions for contemporary climate global challenges.
During the panel discussions on Educational Diplomacy to Promote Green Entrepreneurship, the topics covered included Reduce Greenhouse Gas Emissions, Promote Sustainable Agriculture and Land Use, Enhance Public Transportation and Urban Planning, Support Technological Innovation, International Cooperation, and Policy, etc.
Prominent amongst the attendees at the inaugural session were Prof Dr. Iqbal Choudhary (COMSTECH), Dr M Sharif (Senior Advisor of ICESCO), and Ms Razia Ramzan Dossa (Sec Gen PNCU).
