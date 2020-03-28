Global fight against Covid 19 requires multilateral coordination: Foreign Minister

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2020 ) :Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi Saturday said that global fight against Coronavirus (Covid 19) required multilateral approach and coordination.

On his twitter account, the minister posted "We have reached out to FMs (foreign ministers) of China, Iran, Turkey, Italy, UK, Spain, France, Germany, Maldives, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Sri Lanka & Nepal thus far to share perspective, help and to exchange best practices.

"Foreign Minister Qureshi, recently, had a series of telephonic conversations with different foreign ministers of various countries who had also been affected with the Coronavirus pandemic.