Global Firefighters' Day Observed In Abbottabad
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 04, 2024 | 09:11 PM
ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2024) Like other parts of the country, Global Firefighters' Day was observed in Abbottabad on Saturday.
Addressing on the occasion, District Emergency Officer Abbottabad Muhammad Arif Khattak highlighted the invaluable contributions of the firefighters from Rescue 1122, describing them as unsung heroes who selflessly put their lives on the line to safeguard the lives and property of the public. Their unwavering dedication ensures the protection of invaluable assets, even at the risk of their own safety, he said.
The District Emergency Officer said that Global Firefighters' Day served as a reminder to honor and recognize the extraordinary bravery of these firefighters.
They exemplify selflessness and courage as they fearlessly dive into the flames to rescue others, disregarding their personal safety, he said and added, their countless acts of heroism and sacrifices underscore their unwavering commitment to their duty and the community.
Muhammad Arif Khattak emphasized the immense respect and admiration owed to these firefighters for their selfless service and sacrifices. Their dedication to duty and their willingness to risk their lives for the greater good embody the true spirit of heroism and deserve to be celebrated and honored on this special day, he expressed.
