UrduPoint.com

Global Focus Needs Calibration, Greater Financial Stimulus For Synergy On Climate Emergencies: Gen Inam

Sumaira FH Published December 13, 2022 | 12:31 PM

Global focus needs calibration, greater financial stimulus for synergy on climate emergencies: Gen Inam

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2022 ) :Chairman National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) Lieutenant General Inam Haider Malik on Tuesday said the global focus needed calibration and greater financial stimulus for technology-based global and regional synergy on climate emergencies.

The NDMA chair while leading a three-member delegation briefed the UN officials on the country's disaster management transformation vision. The NDMA Chairman who is in Thailand in an official capacity held meetings with various officials at the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (UNESCAP) in Bangkok, a news release here received said.

Chairman NDMA briefed important UN officials about the context of Pakistan's resilience-oriented transformation and remodeled the plan to be adaptive.

The UNESCAP officials displayed their commitment to work on Early Warning capacity building exchange of intellects for Disaster Risk Reduction in Pakistan at the NDMA level.

The meetings were held with Director Information & Communication Technology and Disaster Risk Reduction Division (DRR), Taziana Bonapace, Chief DRR Division Dr.

Sanjay K Sarivasta, and Deputy Chief, of Regional Office for Asia and Pacific UNDRR, Diana Patricia Mosquera where prospects for enhanced future co-operation mechanisms to strengthen disaster risk management in Pakistan were discussed.

During the meeting, it was discussed that investment can be mobilized for risk analysis for transformative adaptation. Whereas recently agreed upon loss and damage fund for climate change in COP-27 would be followed up subsequently. It was also informed by the officials of the ESCAP that the upgraded Risk and Resilience portal would be customized for Pakistan on Climate Change, and shall be made accessible for Pakistan to support its forecasting and digitizing the response.

It is pertinent to mention that Senior Officials of the Pakistan Embassy in Thailand and Defence Attaché in Thailand also attended the session.

Related Topics

Pakistan Thailand Technology United Nations Exchange Bangkok Asia

Recent Stories

PKR 221 Million Disbursed to PESSI Workers through ..

PKR 221 Million Disbursed to PESSI Workers through PITB Developed Cash Benefit A ..

6 minutes ago
 United Nation Economic and Social Commission for A ..

United Nation Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (UN ESCAP) ..

8 minutes ago
 Huawei and OPPO Sign Global Patent Cross-licensing ..

Huawei and OPPO Sign Global Patent Cross-licensing Agreement

13 minutes ago
 vivo Y35 Comes with Powerful Performance, a Superb ..

Vivo Y35 Comes with Powerful Performance, a Superb Camera System and a Trendy St ..

15 minutes ago
 Anti-Dengue fumigation Drive completed in most aff ..

Anti-Dengue fumigation Drive completed in most affected Sindh Districts

45 minutes ago
 IHC grants protective bail to PM's son Suleman She ..

IHC grants protective bail to PM's son Suleman Shehbaz

50 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.