Global Fund Appreciates Pakistan On Installing Oxygen Plants
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 18, 2024 | 10:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2024) The Global Fund team led by Fund Portfolio Manager Ms. Izaskun Gaviria on Thursday congratulated Pakistan on completing the process of oxygen plants installation at various tertiary care hospitals after the COVID pandemic, setting an exemplary precedent.
She said this during a meeting with Iftikhar Ali Shallwani, Secretary Ministry of National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination.
The meeting started with the positive note that budget of USD 285 million for three diseases recently approved from Grant Approval Committee (GAC) and the CMU is in the process of sharing it with the provinces.
Shallwani pointed out that the Additional Safeguard Policy should be immediately revoked as country met all the conditions essential.
The meeting was informed that there is a special committee on portfolio performance and cooperate working group to devise exit strategy.
Ms. Izaskun Gaviria commended the performance of the national and provincial programs, highlighting the remarkable work at healthcare facilities.
She congratulated the CMU for reverting the PR-ship from UNDP for the treatment component for the Common Management Unit (NACP), effective from July 1, 2024.
She mentioned that the Integrated Biological and Behavioural Surveillance Survey (IBBSS) would be completed soon, with results guiding future planning and target-setting. UNDP will support CMU in transition period through close collaboration.
Emphasizing the importance of government ownership, particularly for HIV, Shallwani emphasized that the government is ultimate custodian for disease control.
He urged UN partners, specifically UNDP, to enhance coordination with CMU for effective implementation strategies.
Ms. Izaskun Gaviria applauded the secretary for stewardship by the government towards clearing of shipment of LLINs from port recently.
Recent Stories
Pakistan would have been prosperous if he had not be removed: Nawaz Sharif
China ready to mediate between Pakistan and Iran amid tensions
Pakistan says no intention of escalating situation with Iran
Pakistan army carries out effective strikes terrorists’hideouts in Iran: ISPR
Lahore woman gives birth to quadruplets
Airspace violation by Iran under investigation: Info Minister
Pakistan conducts ‘precision military strikes' against terrorist hideouts in I ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 January 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 January 2024
SFA to develop SITE Superhighway as model food manufacturing area
CEC vows rigorous oversight for smooth, timely elections
Bilawal vows to eradicate poverty, unemployment after coming into power
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Chief Secretary, UNHCR delegation discuss repatriation of illegal Afghans9 minutes ago
-
Polyclinic officials indicted in using expired dengue kits case9 minutes ago
-
AC cracks down on price gouging in Potohar Subdivision9 minutes ago
-
Funeral of PEMRA Chairman's elder brother on Saturday19 minutes ago
-
'Marg Bar Sarmachar' operation shows Pak Forces' exemplary operational capability: Sanjrani29 minutes ago
-
Seminar on role of women in peace, nation building organized in Turbat39 minutes ago
-
IHC accepts petitions against jail trial of Toshakhana, £190 million reference39 minutes ago
-
ATC issues non-bailable arrest warrants of 4 PTI workers59 minutes ago
-
May-9 violence: ATC remands Omar Cheema, Yasmin Rashid in police custody1 hour ago
-
Kaspersky predicts key cybersecurity threats targeting children in 20241 hour ago
-
Caretaker KP Minister Nadeem Durrani chairs meeting of reforms committees1 hour ago
-
Study finds huge gaps in enfranchising flood-hit population1 hour ago