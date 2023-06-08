UrduPoint.com

Global Fund Approves $282 Mln Grant For Pakistan's TB, Malaria Program

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 08, 2023 | 12:00 AM

Global Fund approves $282 mln grant for Pakistan's TB, Malaria program

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2023 ) :Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria (GFATM) has approved a 282 million Dollar grant for Tuberculosis and Malaria control program in Pakistan.

According to the ministry's spokesperson, the grant was approved for Pakistan after approval from the technical review committee of the Global Fund.

On the occasion, Minister for National Health Services Abdul Qadir Patel appreciated the teamwork of the Common Management Unit and officials of the Ministry of National Health Services.

He said that with this grant the government would further strengthen the Malaria and TB Control Programe in the country with the objective to eliminate the diseases from the country.

He said that this is a great achievement as after 2003 this is for the first time that Pakistan's request for grant was approved during the first window of Global Fund. He thanked the Global Fund team for approving this grant for Pakistan.

He also thanked the donors including UNAIDS, WHO, UNICEF, and USAID for providing technical assistance to Pakistan to achieve this grant.

He said that the government was making all-out efforts to protect citizens from various diseases by utilizing all available resources.

Related Topics

Pakistan AIDS Dollar All From Government Million

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi Stem Cells Centre hosts President of Vat ..

Abu Dhabi Stem Cells Centre hosts President of Vatican’s Pontifical Academy fo ..

5 minutes ago
 National Sports Strategy 2031 reflects importance ..

National Sports Strategy 2031 reflects importance UAE leadership places on growt ..

6 minutes ago
 Spain Cracks Down on Police Chief Who Offered Extr ..

Spain Cracks Down on Police Chief Who Offered Extra Days Off to Prolific Migrant ..

13 minutes ago
 Bilawal making efforts to bring country out of cri ..

Bilawal making efforts to bring country out of crisis: Nayyar

13 minutes ago
 Biden to host NATO chief for June 12 talks: WHouse ..

Biden to host NATO chief for June 12 talks: WHouse

13 minutes ago
 Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani ..

Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar discusses bilateral ties ..

22 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.