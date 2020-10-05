UrduPoint.com
Global Fund's Support To Pakistan To Go Up To US$ 300 Mln

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Mon 05th October 2020 | 12:10 AM

Global Fund's support to Pakistan to go up to US$ 300 mln

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2020 ) :The Ministry of National Health Services, Regulation and Coordination on Sunday said that it is incorrect that Global Fund has stopped funding Pakistan's programme.

According to spokesperson of the ministry, if anything, the funding is likely to go up from USD 200 million to close to USD 300 million.

Global fund had concerns about the disease pattern of HIV/AIDS and TB, and need for increased funding by the Federal government and the provincial governments. Pakistan has since engaged Global Fund at top level, he added.

Federal Secretary Ministry of National Health Services held meetings with top leadership of Global Fund.

The meetings have been very successful and the Global Fund is looking forward to an enhanced partnership with Government of Pakistan to fight the three diseases.

He said that Pakistan is going to invest more than twice the Global Fund grant over the next three years with federal government leading the way by providing matching grants to all provincial governments.

It is regretful that fight against diseases being a national cause, has been politicised by the opposition, by citing half truths and without knowing action taken by the government since the letter referred to, he added.

