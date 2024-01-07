Global G.A.P. certification ceremony celebrates sustainable agriculture milestone in Charsadda

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2024) The Agriculture Department of the Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa organized a certificate distribution ceremony for Global G.A.P. (Good Agricultural Practices) among Bitter Gourd farmers in Charsadda, a step towards sustainable agricultural practices.

The event, chaired by Project Director Dr. Bakhtiar Khan, marked a milestone in the "Introduction of Certification Facilities for Quality Assurance and Creation of Market Linkages for Agriculture Interventions in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa" project.

Under the ADP program, 10 Bitter Gourd farmers were awarded Global G.A.P. certificates, enabling them to access international markets and high-value retail chains.

The initiative, launched in 2017 with a total cost of Rs.

334.832 million, aims to improve agricultural processes and create market linkages for farmers in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The ceremony also emphasized the importance of international standards, food safety, and the growing demand for organic produce.

District Director of Agriculture Extension, Mr. Ali Khan, highlighted the significance of enhancing product quality, while Dr. Bakhtiar Khan stressed the need for reduced pesticide usage and the promotion of high-quality production and export of fruits and vegetables.

The event included an open house discussion to explore ways to enhance the international competitiveness of the bitter gourd industry in the region.