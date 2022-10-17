UrduPoint.com

Global Hand Washing Day Observed

Muhammad Irfan Published October 17, 2022 | 07:11 PM

Global Hand Washing Day observed

Global Hand Washing Day was observed in Mardan on Monday to motivate and mobilize the citizens especially the school going children to improve their hand washing habits

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2022 ) :Global Hand Washing Day was observed in Mardan on Monday to motivate and mobilize the citizens especially the school going children to improve their hand washing habits.

In this connection, a walk was also organized by the Water Supply & Sanitation Programme (WSSP) Mardan, led by Deputy Manager Customer Relations Rahatullah.

Students of Quaid-e-Azam School for Boys Mardan also participated in the walk.

Speaking on the occasion, Rahatullah urged the children to make habit of washing hands with soap for 21seconds before eating and after use of washroom.

Principal, Quaid-e-Azam Group of Schools for Boys Mardan, Tila Muhammad Shah said youth are the future of the country who can bring positive change in the society.

Related Topics

Water Mardan

Recent Stories

Hanif Abbasi, Tariq Chaudhry assure support for in ..

Hanif Abbasi, Tariq Chaudhry assure support for industrial zone project, ICCI re ..

39 seconds ago
 KP TEVTA promoting skills among youth: Eng. Ghafaa ..

KP TEVTA promoting skills among youth: Eng. Ghafaar

41 seconds ago
 PMD forecast dry weather for most parts of country ..

PMD forecast dry weather for most parts of country

47 seconds ago
 Effective, strong infrastructure guarantee for dev ..

Effective, strong infrastructure guarantee for development of Balochistan: Ali A ..

3 minutes ago
 Commissioner expresses resolve to maintain durable ..

Commissioner expresses resolve to maintain durable peace in Swat

3 minutes ago
 SD High School wins South Punjab Under-16 Boys Sch ..

SD High School wins South Punjab Under-16 Boys School Cricket Championship 2022

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.