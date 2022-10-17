Global Hand Washing Day observed

Global Hand Washing Day was observed in Mardan on Monday to motivate and mobilize the citizens especially the school going children to improve their hand washing habits

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2022 ) :Global Hand Washing Day was observed in Mardan on Monday to motivate and mobilize the citizens especially the school going children to improve their hand washing habits.

In this connection, a walk was also organized by the Water Supply & Sanitation Programme (WSSP) Mardan, led by Deputy Manager Customer Relations Rahatullah.

Students of Quaid-e-Azam School for Boys Mardan also participated in the walk.

Speaking on the occasion, Rahatullah urged the children to make habit of washing hands with soap for 21seconds before eating and after use of washroom.

Principal, Quaid-e-Azam Group of Schools for Boys Mardan, Tila Muhammad Shah said youth are the future of the country who can bring positive change in the society.