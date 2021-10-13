Global Hand Washing Day on Oct 15

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2021 ) :Global Hand Washing Day would be celebrated on October 15 (Friday) with the aim of educating people about the prevention of various diseases through hand hygiene practices.

The Pakistan Islamic Medical Association (PIMA) was conducting hand washing training programmes for students and teachers of Madaris on this occasion, said a press release issued here on Wednesday.

In his message in connection with Global Hand Washing Day, the Central President PIMA. Dr. Khubaib Shahid that hand hygiene is very important for a healthy life. Corona pandemic has made it even more important to keep hands clean, as keeping hands clean was an effective way to prevent the virus.

"Keeping hands clean can also protect against diseases such as diarrhea, typhoid and hepatitis-A", he added.

He advised that people should make it a habit to wash their hands for at least 20 seconds and encourage the children to do the same as well, especially after using the toilet, before handling, preparing, serving or eating food, when the hands are visibly soiled and after coughing or sneezing into the hands.

"The most commonly neglected areas missed in hand washing were the tips of the fingers, the palm of the hands and thumbs, which must be cleaned," he concluded.