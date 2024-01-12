'Global Health Security Summit' concludes successfully, projected positive image of Pakistan globally: Minister

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2024) Caretaker Federal Minister for Health Dr Nadeem Jan Friday congratulated nation over the successful conclusion of Global health Security summit with participation of more than 70 countries leading health experts and diplomats which has projected the Pakistan's image positively.

Talking to a Private news channel, minister said that Pakistan has initiated a platform to boost the health system strongly and it would provide a regular platform for nations to review progress, share insights, and discuss emerging health challenges on a global scale.

He said that this health summit forum will also boost the confidence of world for Pakistan's health system, adding, Pakistan has a capable pharmacy workforce whom we can export and utilize for other countries in time of any Pandemic like situation.

Collaborative efforts of policy makers, experts, policymakers, and stakeholders from around the world will further improve the health systems of poor countries, he added.

He emphasized the need for continued collaboration, and the implementation of evidence-based strategies to safeguard global health.

He said the moot had served as a great opportunity of bringing together international and national experts to share expertise and knowledge for a safer world.

Dr Nadeem Jan said holding of the international conference had proved that the country could play a key role in the health sector and it also sustained the dignity of Pakistan globally.

The summit symbolized unwavering commitment to furthering a safer world, where health security knew no borders, he added.